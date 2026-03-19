WWOZ wins three Press Club of New Orleans Awards

Published on: March 19th, 2026

906 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards 2026

Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards 2026
Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards 2026

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Louis Dudoussat, Beth Arroyo Utterback, Cole Williams, Damond Jacob, George Ingmire, Neil Pellegrin, Dave Ankers

We’re proud to share that WWOZ took home THREE top honors at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters' Prestige Awards in Baton Rouge today, recognizing the best in Louisiana broadcasting for:

Best Live Onsite/Remote - Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Interview – Irma’s Story: The Soul Queen of New Orleans
Uniquely Louisiana – Takin’ It To The Streets

Congratulations and thanks to our staff, show hosts, volunteers, supporters, board and, of course, the wonderful musicians of New Orleans and Louisiana!

Topic tags: 
Awards
Related show host(s): 
Neil Pellegrin, Cole Williams, George Ingmire
Related program(s): 
Takin' It To The Streets
Related act(s): 
Irma Thomas
Related content: 

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