WWOZ wins three Press Club of New Orleans Awards

Published on: March 19th, 2026
We’re proud to share that WWOZ took home THREE top honors at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters' Prestige Awards in Baton Rouge today, recognizing the best in Louisiana broadcasting for:
Best Live Onsite/Remote - Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Best Interview – Irma’s Story: The Soul Queen of New Orleans
Uniquely Louisiana – Takin’ It To The Streets
Congratulations and thanks to our staff, show hosts, volunteers, supporters, board and, of course, the wonderful musicians of New Orleans and Louisiana!