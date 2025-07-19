WWOZ wins four Press Club of New Orleans Awards

Published on: July 19th, 2025

awards906.png

WWOZ's Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism Awards

The Press Club of New Orleans' 67th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards took place this evening and WWOZ had an excellent night, winning four first place awards and several other honors!

First Place
General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

First Place
Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Jazz Fest Live 2024

First Place
Best Cultural Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Fall 2024 Festing in Place

First Place
Feature Photo
WWOZ
MJ Mastrogiovanni, Photographer
Baby Dolls at Scene Boosters Second Line Parade

 

WWOZ was also honored in several other categories:

Digital Special Section
Groovapedia
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History

Feature Videography
The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing: Miss Calliope

Best Use of Instagram
Irma Thomas Live at WWOZ

Best Use of Facebook
2024-25 Second Line Parade Schedule Announcement
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival

Portrait
Buffalo Hunters Big Chief Spoon by MJ Mastrogiovanni

 

Congratulations to our amazing staff, show hosts, board members, volunteers, members, and the incredible musicians and culture bearers of New Orleans who allow us to share their talent with the world!

Topic tags: 
Awards

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.