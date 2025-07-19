WWOZ wins four Press Club of New Orleans Awards

The Press Club of New Orleans' 67th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards took place this evening and WWOZ had an excellent night, winning four first place awards and several other honors!
First Place
General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
First Place
Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Jazz Fest Live 2024
First Place
Best Cultural Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Fall 2024 Festing in Place
First Place
Feature Photo
WWOZ
MJ Mastrogiovanni, Photographer
Baby Dolls at Scene Boosters Second Line Parade
WWOZ was also honored in several other categories:
Digital Special Section
Groovapedia
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History
Feature Videography
The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing: Miss Calliope
Best Use of Instagram
Irma Thomas Live at WWOZ
Best Use of Facebook
2024-25 Second Line Parade Schedule Announcement
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival
Portrait
Buffalo Hunters Big Chief Spoon by MJ Mastrogiovanni
Congratulations to our amazing staff, show hosts, board members, volunteers, members, and the incredible musicians and culture bearers of New Orleans who allow us to share their talent with the world!