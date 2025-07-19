WWOZ wins four Press Club of New Orleans Awards

The Press Club of New Orleans' 67th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards took place this evening and WWOZ had an excellent night, winning four first place awards and several other honors!

First Place

General Excellence in Radio

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

First Place

Best Live Remote Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Jazz Fest Live 2024

First Place

Best Cultural Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Fall 2024 Festing in Place

First Place

Feature Photo

WWOZ

MJ Mastrogiovanni, Photographer

Baby Dolls at Scene Boosters Second Line Parade

WWOZ was also honored in several other categories:

Digital Special Section

Groovapedia

A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History

Feature Videography

The Lady Who Makes The Clouds Sing: Miss Calliope

Best Use of Instagram

Irma Thomas Live at WWOZ

Best Use of Facebook

2024-25 Second Line Parade Schedule Announcement

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival

Portrait

Buffalo Hunters Big Chief Spoon by MJ Mastrogiovanni

Congratulations to our amazing staff, show hosts, board members, volunteers, members, and the incredible musicians and culture bearers of New Orleans who allow us to share their talent with the world!