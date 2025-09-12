Photos: WWOZ Groove Gala 2025

Published on: September 12th, 2025

What a night! The WWOZ Groove Gala 2025 was an epic, record-breaking celebration at Tableau Restaurant & Le Petit Theatre

Huge thanks to all the Guardians of the Groove who made it unforgettable — from the ‘Ozillians who traveled from throughout New Orleans and 19 states, to our generous sponsors, board, staff, and amazing volunteers.

And of course, none of it would have been possible without our phenomenal performers: Irma Thomas, Cyril Neville with Omari Neville & The Fuel, The New Orleans Nightcrawlers, James Andrews & the Crescent City All Stars, Doreen Ketchens, Al “Lil Fats” Jackson, The New Orleans Catahoulas, and DJ Neil Pellegrin.

Here are a few snapshots from the night — see the full album at tinyurl.com/groovegala2025pics.

We’ll be adding even more photos throughout the week, so check back often!

Thank you for helping us keep the Groove alive.

Photography
