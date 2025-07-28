Hear Lil Queenie at Jazz Fest 2006 tonight on WWOZ

Beat the heat with Little Queenie tonight (Monday, July 28)! As New Orleans swelters, WWOZ is keeping you cool, with a rare Jazz Fest 2006 set by Leigh "Little Queenie" Harris, presented by Michael Dominici at 7pm CT. Listen live at 90.7 FM locally or from anywhere at wwoz.org!

This fascinating recording shows Leigh and her band meeting up onstage for the first time after Hurricane Katrina-- there had been no rehearsals, just emailing parts to the musicians. You'd never know it by how much fun the set is. The band includes Johnny Vidacovich, Jimmy Robinson, Paul Clement, the Bonerama Horns, and more.

We've aired a few excerpts from this set over the years, as part of our Festing in Place series, but this is the first time we've aired the full set, with all the tracks and between-song banter. This is in celebration of the late Leigh Harris' birthday, which is July 27.

If you heard the set live on WWOZ in 2006, you might remember a few F-bombs that made it onto the air. No F-bombs this time, though.

This recording appears courtesy the Archive of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.