Video: Many Hands Make Light Work

Published on: March 3rd, 2025

WWOZ was on hand for the Illuminated Rhythms Masquerade Ball at the Music Box Village on February 25! Check out the video below.

The sparkling performance featured special projections and lighting by Monica Rose Kelly & Her Light Bearers, and music from The March Fourth Band with Mike DIllon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium featuring Nikki Glaspie, Tif Lamson, Helen Gillet, Logan Schutts, Brian Haas, and many more, as well as Tamojunto, drummers of Afro Brazilian Rhythms.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Film/Video
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2025 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.