Video: Many Hands Make Light Work

WWOZ was on hand for the Illuminated Rhythms Masquerade Ball at the Music Box Village on February 25! Check out the video below.

The sparkling performance featured special projections and lighting by Monica Rose Kelly & Her Light Bearers, and music from The March Fourth Band with Mike DIllon's Punk Rock Percussion Consortium featuring Nikki Glaspie, Tif Lamson, Helen Gillet, Logan Schutts, Brian Haas, and many more, as well as Tamojunto, drummers of Afro Brazilian Rhythms.