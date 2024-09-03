Louis Michot performed his entire debut solo album, R​ê​ve du Troubadour, at the Music Box Village on May 11, 2024, and WWOZ was there to capture this enchanting performance in its entirety. Michot was joined by musicians Bryan Webre, Jonny Campos, Evan Ceaser, Leyla McCalla, Corey Ledet, Sharde Thomas, and Chris Mallory.

The show was delayed due to a New Orleans spring tradition - a termite swarm, and some remained by the time it started.

Michot is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of the release of Rêve du Troubadour at the Contemporary Arts Center on September 13 and September 14 with special guest Corey Ledet! Tickets for those shows are available now.

R​ê​ve du Troubadour blends novel sounds into a mix of new songs and ones dating back to the 1800s. Michot both memorializes and expands the lyricality of Louisiana French. ​Rê​ve du Troubadour is available as a digital download, CD, and vinyl.