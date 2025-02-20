Video: Unified Indian Practice

WWOZ was there for the Indian practice on February 9, 2025 as numerous tribes prepared for Mardi Gras 2025! This practice was held at Little People's Place in Treme, led by Jeremy Stevenson, Second Chief of the Monogram Hunters with Big Queen Kalindah Laveaux and her drummers, the Mystic Seven Sisters. They were visited by Big Chief Fiyo of the Hard Head Hunters, as well.

Indian tribes across the city are hard at work in the weeks and months leading up to Mardi Gras, sewing and preparing to debut new suits on Mardi Gras morning. They'll first step out in them the morning of March 4, Mardi Gras Day.