Spring 2025 Wednesday at the Square

Carrie Booher
Published on: February 12th, 2025

906 Jourdan Thibodeaux [Photo by Michael White]

Jourdan Thibodeaux [Photo by Michael White]
Jourdan Thibodeaux [Photo by Michael White]

YLC's free Wednesday at the Square concert series returns this spring! YLC Wednesday at the Square is a free concert series in the heart of New Orleans Central Business District. Proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit the Young Leadership Council’s community projects, designed not only to improve the quality of life in the Greater New Orleans area but also to foster leadership skills in young professionals. Concerts take place each Wednesday, 5-8pm.

March 19 Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes w/N.O.B.A.B.E.

March 26 Maggie Koerner w/Whisper Party!

April 2 People Museum w/Kristin Diable & the City

April 9 The Deslondes w/Dusky Waters

April 16 The Soul Rebels w/Motel Radio

April 23 George Porter, Jr. & Runnin' Pardners w/Mia Borders

April 30 Eric Lindell w/Sunpie & Friends

May 7 Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs w/Bon Bon Vivant

Full details at ylcwats.com!

Live event
