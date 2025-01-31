In Memoriam: Lawrence Ketchens II

WWOZ is saddened to share that Dr. Lawrence Ketchens II passed away early this morning. He was a beloved husband to Doreen Ketchens, as well as a devoted father, friend, and musician. Lawrence was most recognized as a member of Doreen's Jazz, playing tuba, valve trombone, drums, and piano alongside his wife. He held a doctorate degree in music from Five Towns College. Lawrence taught himself to play jazz, and used his classical versatility to develop an original style of tuba playing. He also had a fun streak, and was the first to play the sousaphone and drums simultaneously! Lawrence also arranged and produced music for Doreen's Jazz and master classes. Besides Doreen, Lawrence shared the stage with a number of musical luminaries, including Pete Fountain, Trombone Shorty, Al Hirt, Jon Faddis, Teddy Riley, Danny Barker, and many others. Everyone at the station sends their best wishes to Lawrence's family and friends at this difficult time.