2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

The Mardi Gras season is upon us again! Here's the parade schedule for 2025 (subject to change):
Monday, January 6
5pm Society Des Champs Elysée - Marigny (walking parade only)
7pm Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route
followed by Funky Uptown Krewe
8pm Joan of Arc - French Quarter
Saturday, January 25
6pm Krewe Mosaique - French Quarter
Saturday, February 1
7pm Krewe of Chewbacchus
Friday, February 14
7pm Krewe Bohème - Marigny/French Quarter
Saturday, February 15
6:30pm Krewe du Vieux - French Quarter
followed by krewedelusion
Sunday, February 16
1pm Krewe of Nefertiti - New Orleans East
4:30pm 'tit Rex - Marigny
Friday, February 21
3pm Cork - French Quarter
5:30pm Oshun - Uptown
followed by Cleopatra
Saturday, February 22
9:30am Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown
followed by Legion of Mars
followed by Choctaw
followed by Freret
5:30pm Knights of Sparta - Uptown
6:15pm Krewe of Pygmalion - Uptown
Sunday, February 23
11am The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale - Uptown
12:30pm Krewe of King Carrollton - Uptown
1:30pm Krewe of King Arthur - Uptown
2pm Krewe of Barkus - French Quarter
Wednesday, February 26
6:15pm Krewe of Druids - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Alla
Thursday, February 27
5:30pm Knights of Babylon - Uptown
followed by Knights of Chaos
followed by Krewe of Muses
Friday, February 28
11:30am Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter
5:30pm Krewe of Hermes - Uptown
6:30pm Krewe d'Etat - Uptown
7pm Krewe of Morpheus - Uptown
Saturday, March 1
10:45am - Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank
11am Krewe of Iris - Uptown
12pm Krewe of Tucks - Uptown
4:15pm Krewe of Endymion - Midcity
Sunday, March 2
11am Okeanos - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Mid-City
12pm Thoth - Uptown
5:15pm Bacchus - Uptown
LUNDI GRAS Monday, March 3
2pm Red Beans - Marigny
5:15pm Proteus - Uptown
6pm Orpheus - Uptown
MARDI GRAS Tuesday, March 4
7am Half-Fast Walking Club - start at Commander's Palace
7:30am Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club - start at Third & Magazine
8am Zulu - Uptown
10:30am Rex - Uptown
followed by Krewe of Elks Orleans
followed by Krewe of Crescent City
Morning - Societé de Sainte Anne - Marigny/French Quarter