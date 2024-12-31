2025 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

The Mardi Gras season is upon us again! Here's the parade schedule for 2025 (subject to change):

Monday, January 6

5pm Society Des Champs Elysée - Marigny (walking parade only)

7pm Phunny Phorty Phellows - St. Charles streetcar route

followed by Funky Uptown Krewe

8pm Joan of Arc - French Quarter

Saturday, January 25

6pm Krewe Mosaique - French Quarter

Saturday, February 1

7pm Krewe of Chewbacchus

Friday, February 14

7pm Krewe Bohème - Marigny/French Quarter

Saturday, February 15

6:30pm Krewe du Vieux - French Quarter

followed by krewedelusion

Sunday, February 16

1pm Krewe of Nefertiti - New Orleans East

4:30pm 'tit Rex - Marigny

Friday, February 21

3pm Cork - French Quarter

5:30pm Oshun - Uptown

followed by Cleopatra

Saturday, February 22

9:30am Krewe of Pontchartrain - Uptown

followed by Legion of Mars

followed by Choctaw

followed by Freret

5:30pm Knights of Sparta - Uptown

6:15pm Krewe of Pygmalion - Uptown

Sunday, February 23

11am The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale - Uptown

12:30pm Krewe of King Carrollton - Uptown

1:30pm Krewe of King Arthur - Uptown

2pm Krewe of Barkus - French Quarter

Wednesday, February 26

6:15pm Krewe of Druids - Uptown

followed by Krewe of Alla

Thursday, February 27

5:30pm Knights of Babylon - Uptown

followed by Knights of Chaos

followed by Krewe of Muses

Friday, February 28

11:30am Krewe of Bosom Buddies - French Quarter

5:30pm Krewe of Hermes - Uptown

6:30pm Krewe d'Etat - Uptown

7pm Krewe of Morpheus - Uptown

Saturday, March 1

10:45am - Krewe of NOMTOC - Westbank

11am Krewe of Iris - Uptown

12pm Krewe of Tucks - Uptown

4:15pm Krewe of Endymion - Midcity

Sunday, March 2

11am Okeanos - Uptown

followed by Krewe of Mid-City

12pm Thoth - Uptown

5:15pm Bacchus - Uptown

LUNDI GRAS Monday, March 3

2pm Red Beans - Marigny

5:15pm Proteus - Uptown

6pm Orpheus - Uptown

MARDI GRAS Tuesday, March 4

7am Half-Fast Walking Club - start at Commander's Palace

7:30am Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club - start at Third & Magazine

8am Zulu - Uptown

10:30am Rex - Uptown

followed by Krewe of Elks Orleans

followed by Krewe of Crescent City

Morning - Societé de Sainte Anne - Marigny/French Quarter