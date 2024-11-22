WWOZ Recognized by New Orleans City Council

Published on: November 22nd, 2024

WWOZ received special recognition from the New Orleans City Council on Thursday, November 21, 2024, honoring former WWOZ General Managers David Freedman and Tim Green, current WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback, founders Walter Brock and Jerry Brock, and “all the staff at WWOZ for their foresight for transforming a small radio station into an internationally known institution representing New Orleans music and culture, eventually reaching audiences in the millions via radio, internet streaming, social media, and video.” 

Special tribute was paid to deceased WWOZ show hosts, including K. Balewa, Suzanne Corley, Billy Delle, Duke-A-Paducah and BB, Jeff Duperon, Johnny Fasullo, Bob French, Mark Hawkins, Jesse Hathorne, Charles “Action” Jackson, Don “Moose” Jamison, Ernie K-Doe, Valerie “The Problem Child” Kaczprzak, “Ready” Teddy McQuiston, Sean O’Meara, Melinda Pendleton, Ron Phillips, Betty “Big Mama” Rankin, Clinton Scott, John Sinclair, and Lewis White.

The Council also recognized WWOZ’s contributions in bringing Jazz Fest to the world, stating, “In 1993, WWOZ began broadcasting live performances from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival for the first time, which became an annual tradition for the station.”

Below, a few photos from the events!

Awards
WWOZ
