Photos: Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association 2024

The Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association (YMO) was founded in 1884. YMO was originally founded to assist community members who were struggling with sickness, debt, and burial costs. The association also started to host an annual second line parade. 140 years later, YMO now has 108 members, holds two second line parades a year, and remains very active in community outreach.

WWOZ photographer Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee was there to capture the scene at many of the events YMO has hosted in recent weeks to celebrate their 140th anniversary. View these photos below or all at once at this link.

Since its founding, members have gone to a nearby church a few weeks before their Annual Parade to pray for deceased members and bless the newly voted-in officers of the year. In the 1990s, younger members pushed to add a shorter, two-hour second line parade after the church visit. This year, they visited Isarelite Baptist Church on September 8 where the association received a letter from the city recognizing their rich 140-year history in New Orleans.

On September 22, YMO held their annual full-length, four-hour parade. The annual parade consists of six sections, each featuring a brass band. It begins with the body and is followed by the five divisions of the club: the 1st Division, New Look Kid, Big Steppers, The Untouchables, and The Furious Five. Leading up to the annual parade, members of each division gathered at the clubhouse to work on fans, canes, and other pieces for it. They also held a pep rally at their clubhouse the Friday before the big parade with New Groove Brass Band to get members of the community excited.

This year, the clubhouse was buzzing with activity as members put the last touches on suits, held a group prayer, and then helped each other get ready as a crowd formed outside in anticipation on the day of the annual parade. The streets of YMO's Uptown community rapidly filled with music and dancing. As the parade passed Lafayette Cemetery No. 2, where YMO has a tomb for members, they danced slowly with hats off in honor of their deceased members. YMO President Norman Dixon, Jr., who parades with the 1st Division, started a tradition of joining each of the other divisions for this important tribute to their ancestors. The parade ends back at the clubhouse after winding all through the neighborhood.

YMO President Norman Dixon Jr. joined the club in 1977, and has seen all the men in his family participate in the club, including his father who was chairman of the club for approximately 25 years. Norman Jr.'s favorite part of being a member is the fellowship among members. “To me it is an organization and a place where you have members who care about what happens in the community. It's a place where you can share stories of things that's happening in your life. That you get to see that you're not the only one in that space. It's a place where, to me, I can come and communicate and relate to other men that are either in that situation, been in the situation, to be able to talk out and relieve some stress. That's a big thing in society today, lot of people aren’t able to relieve the stress they have.”

YMO stands for unity and strength according to member Joseph Spots stating, “Unity and strength is the essential brothers helping brothers. Anything that they need we can help them. Then strength, when we have the unity, arises of it. We get stronger and stronger and stronger as long as we have that strength of unity.”

Spots became a member in 1970, and his father was a member in the '50s and '60s. Pondering the meaning of YMO he said, "Olympia is active. It's just like going the Olympics, you're always doing something. Moving your limbs. When I first came in we had to go to doctors before we got into the organization. To make sure you were in good health. We had to bring our grades to make sure we were doing good in school. Once we get in, the elderly guys help us to be better men. That's why the Young… Men. From young to old."

Below, see photos from the events described here, all from September 2024! And congratulations to the association from WWOZ on 140 years!