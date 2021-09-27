Video: Young Men Olympians Second Line Parade 2021

Published on: September 27th, 2021

Scenes from yesterday's second line parade with Young Men Olympian Junior Benevolent Association! This was the first official second line parade back on the streets of New Orleans since March 2020 and the people came out! Young Men Olympians was established in 1884.

Last week, YMO President Norman Dixon got on the phone with WWOZ's Maryse Dejean, Takin' It To The Streets guest host, to discuss what this parade means to the benevolent association members, how close they've all become throughout the pandemic, the loss of Action Jackson, and much more. Hear it all at this link.

