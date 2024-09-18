Photos: Young Men Olympian Benevolent Association 2024

The Young Men Olympian, Jr. Benevolent Association held their anniversary parade on September 8 and WWOZ photographer Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee was there to capture the scene. Since their founding in 1884, members would go to a nearby church a few weeks before their annual parade to pray for deceased members and bless the newly voted in officers of the year. In the 1990s, younger members pushed to add a short 2-hour parade after the church visit. This year, they visited Isaelite Baptist Church and received a letter from the city recognizing their 140-year history in New Orleans. Afterwards, the association members were joined by Sporty's Brass Band to parade through the neighborhood. These photos are from this day, just a couple of weeks ago.

YMO will be stepping out again on Sunday, September 22 starting at 1pm for their full-length (four hour) parade starting at 1pm! Get the route sheet from WWOZ's Takin' It To The Streets at wwoz.org/streets.