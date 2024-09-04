Big Freedia, Ani DiFranco, and Leyla McCall FREE show for clean economy jobs

Carrie Booher
Big Freedia [Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee]
On Friday, September 27, the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia, is headlining a landmark concert at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans with special guests Ani DiFranco and Leyla McCalla! This event marks the FIRST-EVER mass registration of women for clean economy jobs in U.S. history! The clean economy is an equitable, prosperous and net zero emissions economy in which the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals have been achieved.

To attend the concert, all you have to do is sign up to learn more about local careers and training for clean economy jobs at tradesforce.org/events/nola.

This event is being spearheaded by local organizations The Descendants Project and the Blanchard House Institute.

Live event
Big Freedia
Saenger Theatre

