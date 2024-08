Video/photos: Valley of Silent Men 2024

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan HOdgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan HOdgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan HOdgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Ryan HOdgson-Rigsbee.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.

Valley of Silent Men Second Line Parade - Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by MJ Mastrogiovanni.