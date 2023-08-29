Video/photos: Valley of Silent Men 2023

Published on: August 29th, 2023

Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded in New Orleans, yet the Valley of Silent Men did not hesitate to come out — with style and great dancing as they kick off every second line season! Keep up with all the latest this year via route sheets, interviews, video, photos, and more at Takin' It To The Streets.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Takin' It to the Streets interviews, Photography, Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2023 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.