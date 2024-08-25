WWOZ Wins 5 Press Club of New Orleans Awards!

The Press Club of New Orleans' 66th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards took place this evening and WWOZ had a stellar night winning several top honors!
First Place
General Excellence in Radio
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
First Place
Best Live Remote Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
Jazz Fest Live 2023
First Place
Best Cultural Broadcast
WWOZ Staff and Volunteers
WWOZ's Piano Tribute to Professor Longhair and James Booker
First Place
Digital Special Section
A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History
First Place
Feature Photo
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Tarriona "Tank" Ball
We were also proud to receive runner-up honors in the following categories:
Multi-Feature Photo
Jazz Fest
Best Use of X (Twitter)
WWOZ STAFF
WWOZ's 43rd Birthday
and
Holidays - New Orleans Style
Best Use of Facebook
WWOZ Staff
Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest
Best Portrait
WWOZ
Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Doreen Ketchens
Congratulations to our amazing staff, show hosts, board members, volunteers, donors, and the incredible musicians and culture bearers of New Orleans who allow us to share their talent with the world!