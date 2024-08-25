WWOZ Wins 5 Press Club of New Orleans Awards!

The Press Club of New Orleans' 66th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards took place this evening and WWOZ had a stellar night winning several top honors!

First Place

General Excellence in Radio

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

First Place

Best Live Remote Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

Jazz Fest Live 2023

First Place

Best Cultural Broadcast

WWOZ Staff and Volunteers

WWOZ's Piano Tribute to Professor Longhair and James Booker

First Place

Digital Special Section

A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History

First Place

Feature Photo

Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Tarriona "Tank" Ball

We were also proud to receive runner-up honors in the following categories:

Multi-Feature Photo

Jazz Fest

Best Use of X (Twitter)

WWOZ STAFF

WWOZ's 43rd Birthday

and

Holidays - New Orleans Style

Best Use of Facebook

WWOZ Staff

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest

Best Portrait

WWOZ

Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee

Doreen Ketchens

Congratulations to our amazing staff, show hosts, board members, volunteers, donors, and the incredible musicians and culture bearers of New Orleans who allow us to share their talent with the world!