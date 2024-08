2024-25 Second Line Parade Season Schedule Announcement

We've got the second line parade schedule for 2024-25! New Orleans is less than two weeks away from the first second line parade of the season when Valley of Silent Men kick it off on Sunday, August 25!

Find out the rest of this season's schedule in the video, written out below the video, or follow along as the season progresses at Takin' It To The Streets, WWOZ's multi-platform program celebrating New Orleans' social aid & pleasure clubs, second lines, Black Masking Indians, Baby Dolls, and brass band traditions, at wwoz.org/streets.

Takin' It To The Streets is updated with route sheets, interviews, videos, and more each week!