Video: Cyril Neville's tribute to the Wild Tchoupitoulas

Published on: June 12th, 2024

Earlier this year, Cyril Neville produced a tribute concert to honor the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indian tribe by his uncle Big Chief Jolly (George Landry) in 1974 — and the eponymous Wild Tchoupitoulas album recorded in 1976. Our video team was on site at Chickie Wah Wah for this special event in April, and produced a selection of all the songs performed during the tribute show that were on that seminal album. Check it out below!

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Film/Video
