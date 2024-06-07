Thank you, Mary Cornelius

WWOZ is deeply grateful for the generous bequest left by Guardian of the Groove Mary Cornelius, Ph.D., who passed away in December following a long illness.

Mary spent her professional career finding ways to naturally control pests like termites without harming the planet. She lived, did adventures, and conducted brilliant research in Hawaii, New Orleans, and Maryland; always immersing herself in the local cultures and embracing the natural beauty of each place. She was a world citizen and a world traveler.

Mary loved listening to WWOZ from wherever she was on the planet and was a longtime WWOZ Brass Pass member who attended Jazz Fest every day she could.

From those who knew her best: "She was small but mighty, peaceful but powerful, Mary made her actions count."

 

Please consider including WWOZ in your legacy planning. For more information, contact WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback at beth@wwoz.org.

Topic tags: 
In Memoriam, Members & Membership

