Home Is Where The Groove Is

Today, on GiveNOLA Day, as WWOZ is packing up and preparing to move to our new home up to the fifth floor of the Jax Brewery buiding, we are reflecting on WWOZ's past, present, and what's to come.

Like well seasoned cast iron skillet, WWOZ is what it is today thanks to hundreds of volunteer show hosts who have lent their voices, music collections, and character to the station.

WWOZ's grooves have been etched by thousands of musicians who have climbed up and crammed in our studios to play live on the airwaves.

A small and mighty staff and thousands of volunteers have nurtured WWOZ from the first New Orleans radio station to play local music, to a global force connecting fans worldwide to New Orleans music and culture.

From the beginning, WWOZ has been made possible by YOU. By listeners who believe that WWOZ is worth supporting with gifts of time, energy, and the dollars necessary to keep the station thriving. 44 years later, we are STILL here preserving New Orleans!

Thank you for giving to WWOZ today on GiveNOLA Day! givenola.org/wwoz or wwoz.org/donate.

Your contribution is deeply appreciated as we're laying down new grooves in our new home this month!