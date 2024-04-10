Photos: Downtown Super Sunday 2024

The Circle of Chiefs 12th Annual "Indian Cha WA" Downtown Super Sunday was held on April 7 and featured tribes from all over the city. The procession of intricate bead work, feathers and harmonious drumming and chants started at Orleans & Moss (Bayou St. John) and traveled Orleans Avenue, Broad Street, St. Bernard Avenue, and N. Dorgenois before ending at Hardin Park.

There are three Super Sunday Mardi Gras celebrations that happen each year-- Uptown, Downtown, and Westbank. Super Sunday is an annual gathering of Mardi Gras Indian Tribes celebrating their heritage and culture in a magnificent display of hand-sewn suits, singing, dancing, and chanting.

Check out some photo highlights from this year's event below! Special thanks to our photographers MJ Mastrogiovanni, Demian Roberts, and Charlie Steiner for submitting photos.