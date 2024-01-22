Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music series returns in March

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation is proud to announce the 2024 edition of Chanteuse: Celebrating New Orleans Women in Music, a concert series featuring outstanding women vocalists at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center located at 1225 N. Rampart Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70116.

Held annually during Women’s History Month, Chanteuse serves as a vibrant celebration of women's contributions to New Orleans music. This concert series also represents a significant initiative of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation to confront and reduce gender disparities in the local community and music industry. Each concert is $10 admission; tickets can be purchased at events.jazzandheritage.org.

Chanteuse 2024 Schedule:

Friday, March 1 - Susan Cowsill

Saturday, March 2 - Mikayla Braun

Friday, March 8 - Margie Perez

Saturday, March 9 - Dawn Richard

Opener: Charm Taylor

Friday, March 15 - Anna Moss

Saturday, March 16 - Tarriona Ball Poetry

Opener: Indys Blu

Doors open at 7pm and the concerts begin promptly at 8pm. Seating is general admission and limited, so please register in advance. All proceeds from this concert series directly support New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Programs.

If you can't make it in person, join us remotely! WWOZ will be there live video streaming at wwoz.org/livevideo and on our Facebook page.