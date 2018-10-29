2018 Fall Membership Drive Thank-Yous

WWOZ would like to thank everyone who had a part in making our Fall 2018 pledge drive a huge success! Shout outs to all of our new & renewing members, show hosts, musicians, volunteers, staff, photographers, engineers and food donors.

Cheers to all the guardians of the groove!

Photos

Click here for a gallery of photo highlights from the drive.

Musicians, with video links:

Seva Venet , Robert Walter, Anders Osborne, Joy Orleans, Mark Turner/Ethan Iverson Duo, Evan Christopher and David Torkanowsky , Marla Dixon, Sharon Martin, Mofongo, Unidos do Swing, The Wanting, Smoking Time Jazz Club, Charlie Halloran & the Tropicales, Willie Green III, Michot's Melody Makers, Roderick Paulin, Warren Easton Jazz Band, Roadside Glorious, Extended Trio, Alicia Renee, Max Moran and Neospectric, Pat Casey and the New Sound, Mark Braud, Big Al Carson, Pres Hall Trio, Catahoulas, and Davell Crawford.

Show Hosts & Pitchers:

Scott Borne & KaTrina Griffin, Sally Young & Louis Dudoussat + Ron Phillips + Jeffrey Goldfarb, Michael Dominici & Fr Ron Clingenpeel + Stacy Morigeau + Monica Kelly, Midnight Creeper & Ariana Hall + Action Jackson, Al Colon & Veronica Cromwell + Ashli Richard, Dave Dauterive & KaTrina Griffin + Fr Ron Clingenpeel, Jorge Fuentes & Beth Arroyo Utterback, Bill de Turk & Marcel McGee + Ame Flynn + Noelani Musicaro, Problem Child & Jorge Fuentes, Vin Chary & Duane Williams + Virginia Johnson + Andrew Portwood, Black Mold & Melanie Merz, Ron Phillips & Ashli Richard, Sharon Armstrong & KaTrina Griffin, Yolanda Estrada & Jorge Fuentes, Dean Ellis & Suzanne Corley, Suzanne Corley & Dave Ankers, AJ Rodrigue & April Leigh + Mikayla Braun, Soul Sister & Duane Williams, Lauren Mastro & Melanie Merz, Hazel the Delta Rambler & Bob Rodrigue, Charles Laborde/Jim Hobbes & Ashli Richard, Cousin Dimitri & Marcel McGee + Michael Longfield, Elizabeth Meneray & Stacey C. & Duane Williams Minister of Swing & Marcel McGee, Eugene Thomas & Ame Flynn, Ol' Man River & Duane Williams, Dan Meyer & Melanie Merz + Tommy Boehm, Murf Reeves & April Leigh + Mikayla Braun + Kristian Sonnier + Mimi Dykes & Chef Heathcliffe, Andrew Grafe & Ron Phillips + Ashlye Keaton, Maryse Dejean & Marcel McGee, Dale Gunnoe & Leslie Cooper, Jen Brady & Cousin Dimitri, Leslie Cooper & Louis Dudoussat + Stacey Morigeau, Cole Williams & Action Jackson + Dianna Thompson, Marc Stone & Michael Longfield, T.R. Johnson & Mel Merz + Steve & Sasha Masakowski + Ashli Richard + Bonnie Cochran, Neil Pellegrin & Sally Young + Jivin' Gene + Al Johnson, Breaux Bridges & Duane Williams, Mike Longfield & Beth Arroyo Utterback + Aimee of Southern Rep, George Ingmire & Stu Raper + Paul Adams + Joe Krown, Big D & J Pegues + Marcel McGee, Sondra Bibb & Scott Borne, Rare on the Air & Leslie Cooper, Scott Borne & Brice Nice, Sally Young & Fr. Ron Clingenpeel + Dr Brice Miller, Michael Dominici & Stacy Morigeau + Tommy Boehm, Midnight Creeper & Beth Arroyo Utterback + Boudin Man, Al Colon & Duane Williams + Bonnie Cochran, Dave Dauterive & Stacy Morigeau + KaTrina Griffin, Leslie Cooper, Black Mold & Scott Borne.

Phone Bank & Helper Volunteers:

Danny Albert, Jeannette Albert, Kelley Anderson, Harry Ballard, Tommy Boehm, Sonya Bourgeois, Dwayne Breashears, Chris Castro, John Caulkins, David Clyburn, Bonnie Cochran, Pamela Colbert, Stacey Cunningham, Francis Davis, Susan Del Guidice, Jennifer Emmons, Ame Flynn, Michele Goldfarb, Jeff Grippe, Liz Grippe, Mark Grzywacz, Arlene Hines, Julie Holman, Louis Holmes, Cyrus Johnson, Lainey Love, Helen Marie, Ashlie Maske, John Maske, Michael Mastrogiovanni, Shawn Mayeux, Diedre Miano, Julie Nalibov, Wendy Pabian, Ebony Parker, Dennis Pontrello, Dustin Renaud, Jennifer Sachs, Molly Schar, Marti Scheel, Karen Scott, Monika Scott, Deborah Smith, Dave Stets, Dianna Thompson, Mike Thompson, Maria Victoire, Marta Welden, Sissy Wiggin, and Ulrick Yameogo.

Photographers

Michele Goldfarb, Michael E. McAndrew, Kichea S. Burt, Eli Mergel, Bill Sasser, Leona Strassberg Steiner

Food donations:

1000 Figs, Belle's Diner, Buffa's, Bywater Bakery, Cafe Roma, Cafe Rose Nicaud, Casa Borrega, Crabby Jacks, Croissant d'Or, Fresh Market, Horn's, The Joint, Kebab, La Boulangerie, LaTrobes on Royal, Louisiana Pizza Kitchen, Marjie's Grill, Mimi's in the Marigny, Moe's Original Bar B Que, MoPho, N.O. Cake Cafe & Bakery, Petite Amelie, Red Gravy, Reginelli's, Silk Road, St. James Cheese Company