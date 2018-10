The Pres Hall Trio (Wendell Brunious, Richard Moten, and Steve Pistorious) joined host Keith Hill on the Trad Jazz show this morning for the final day of our Fall Membership Drive! Check out their set below, and show your support for New Orleans community radio by becoming a member today. Click here to see the various levels of support you can come in at, or call us up at 1.877.907.6999.