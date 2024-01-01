Video: WWOZ's Moving Day Second Line Parade

Published on: January 1st, 2024

2023 was a big year for WWOZ as we moved to a new home at Jax Brewery at the end of November! We, of course, celebrated the milestone with a second line parade from our old spot at the French Market to Jax.

Check out these video highlights from the special day, featuring appearances from some of New Orleans' legendary musicians and culture bearers, including James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, Kermit Ruffins, Derrick Freeman, Cyril Neville, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Cherice Harrison Nelson of Guradians of the Flame, John Boutte, and Treme Brass Band! Thanks to everyone who came out to join us and made it a day we'll always remember.

Topic tags: 
Recent Video Streams, Film/Video, News about WWOZ
Related show host(s): 
Cole Williams
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2024 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.