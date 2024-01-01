Video: WWOZ's Moving Day Second Line Parade

2023 was a big year for WWOZ as we moved to a new home at Jax Brewery at the end of November! We, of course, celebrated the milestone with a second line parade from our old spot at the French Market to Jax.

Check out these video highlights from the special day, featuring appearances from some of New Orleans' legendary musicians and culture bearers, including James Andrews & the Crescent City All-Stars, Kermit Ruffins, Derrick Freeman, Cyril Neville, Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes, Cherice Harrison Nelson of Guradians of the Flame, John Boutte, and Treme Brass Band! Thanks to everyone who came out to join us and made it a day we'll always remember.