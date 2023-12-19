Photos: WWOZ Holiday Party 2023

Published on: December 19th, 2023

It takes this many Guardians of the Groove (and more) to make the greatest station in the universe! These are just a few photos from the fabulous and festive WWOZ holiday party celebrating our incredible show hosts, staff, super volunteers, and board!

Topic tags: 
News about WWOZ, Photography, Volunteers

