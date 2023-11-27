Culture Campout happening 12/1-3 at Fontainebleau State Park

Come camp and enjoy some music, dancing, and cultural sharing this December! Culture Campout is happening at Fontainebleau State Park (Group Site 1) on Friday, December 1 through Sunday, December 3! This is a family friendly weekend of music, dance, and cultural sharing. Attending musicians, instructors, and culture bearers include Bruce Sunpie Barnes, Jeffrey Broussard and the Nightime Syndicate, Margie Perez, Music Machine Brass Band, Square Dance NOLA, T Marie and Bayou Juju, Ian Michael Monroe, Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, Louisiana Dance Roots, Joshua Hernandez, Drake LeBlanc, Bryant Watson, Senais Edwards III, and more!

Participants can choose whether they want to come for a day, spend the weekend in the dorm, or tent camp on site. Full info can be found at culturecampout.org.

LIVE MUSIC: Margie Perez, Sun Pie Barnes, Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, Jeffrey Broussard and the Nighttime Syndicate, Gene's Music Machine Brass Band, T Marie and Bayou Juju, Square Dance Nola, Ian Michael Monroe

WORKSHOPS of music, dance and cultural sharing with: Joshua Hernandez, Drake Leblanc, Louisiana Dance Roots, Bryant Watson, and more

FOOD vendors: Pupuseria La Milpa, Numada, and more

Culture Campout believes culture is for everyone! Day Pass, Dorm, and Tent Camping registration is available. Youth ages 15 and younger can attend for free with a registered adult. Work exchange spots available, as well.