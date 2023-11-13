The Gov's last weekly show Nov. 13

After 35+ years on the air at WWOZ, the one and only "The Gov" will host the last of his regularly weekly Monday night programs tonight (Monday, November 13) from 10pm to 12am CT.

The Gov has become an institution at WWOZ since his start here in the 1980s. His passion for an array of music always kept his listeners entertained and engaged. When you heard Chuck Berry's steel guitar instrumental "Deep Feeling" (The Gov's longtime opening song) twang across the airwaves, you knew you were in for two hours of solid musical entertainment!

Big thanks to the Gov for all these decades of great music! WWOZ's show hosts are all volunteers and their commitment to producing quality radio is unparallelled. Though The Gov will be retiring from his weekly slot hosting The Governor's Mansion, he'll be back as a substitute show host occasionally.

Tune in tonight to catch this special show, 10pm-12am CT, on WWOZ locally at 90.7 FM or worldwide at wwoz.org. The show will also be available after-the-fact on our 2-week archive at wwoz.org/listen/archive.