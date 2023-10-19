ICYMI: Jivin' with Dr. Daddy-O: Race, Radio and Representing Black in Jim Crow New Orleans

View the recently published webinar recording of "Jivin' with Dr. Daddy-O: Race, Radio and Representing Black in Jim Crow New Orleans" below!

Vernon Winslow, aka Dr. Daddy-O, was the first Black disc jockey to host his own program on New Orleans radio. This Tulane University Special Collections presentation utilizes rare 1950s New Orleans radio air-checks from a selection of Vernon "Dr. Daddy-O" Winslow broadcast recordings,digitized thanks to a 2019 GRAMMY Museum Grant.