ICYMI: Jivin' with Dr. Daddy-O: Race, Radio and Representing Black in Jim Crow New Orleans

Published on: October 19th, 2023

View the recently published webinar recording of "Jivin' with Dr. Daddy-O: Race, Radio and Representing Black in Jim Crow New Orleans" below! 

Vernon Winslow, aka Dr. Daddy-O, was the first Black disc jockey to host his own program on New Orleans radio. This Tulane University Special Collections presentation utilizes rare 1950s New Orleans radio air-checks from a selection of Vernon "Dr. Daddy-O" Winslow broadcast recordings,digitized thanks to a 2019 GRAMMY Museum Grant.

Film/Video
