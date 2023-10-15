2024 Jazz Fest Crafts app open, due 11/28

CALL FOR ENTRIES! The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell is now accepting crafts applications for the 2024 event.

The Festival will once again showcase three unique craft areas:

Congo Square African Marketplace: features unique, handcrafted artwork that reflects cultural influences seen throughout the African Diaspora. Presentations by artists and vendors resonate with the rich African-Caribbean cultural legacy in Congo Square.

Contemporary Crafts: presents work by both Louisiana and the nation’s most talented contemporary artists. It features original, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind designs and accepts applicants from all crafts media and disciplines.

Louisiana Marketplace: introduces Festivalgoers to a variety of handcrafted works by only Louisiana artisans and craftspeople. The Marketplace showcases works that express various aspects of the state’s unique cultural heritage.

How to Apply: Go to www.nojazzfest.com/crafts or go directly to www.zapplication.org

Application Fee: $35.00

Application Deadline: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Festival Dates: April 25 – May 5, 2024

For more information: craftsadmin@nojazzfest.com

(504) 410-6103

Please specify the craft department(s) needed: Congo, Contemporary, or Louisiana Marketplace

Artists may submit an application to more than one craft area, but may exhibit in ONLY ONE craft area of the Festival. ONLY Congo Square allows vending of handcrafted imports.

A Jazz Fest Crafts Application Social will be held on Wednesday, October 18 from 5:30-7pm at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation (1205 N. Rampart St.).