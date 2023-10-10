We're celebrating Walter "Wolfman" Washington on WWOZ today!

Tune in to the New Orleans Music Show with host Cole Williams starting at 11am CT to hear the final Wolfman set 'OZ ever recorded. This one is from Jazz Fest 2022 and it's extra special because it includes Cole, herself, on vocals.

From 2-4pm CT we're diving deep, featuring live sets by Walter with his band, The Roadmasters, and with the Joe Krown Trio featuring Russell Batiste, Jr., as well as some extra rare tracks WWOZ has captured over the years.

And Wolfman's final, posthumous album, "Feel So At Home," arrives today, and we'll be spinning various tracks from that over the upcoming days and weeks!

These live recordings are courtesy of the Archive of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.