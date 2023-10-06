NOLAxNO Cover! A day of free music on Frenchmen Street, 10/8

To close out the final day of the third annual NOLAxNOLA, an 11-day celebration at over 50 New Orleans venues with 300 shows and hundreds of musicsians, NOLAxNOLA presents "NOLAxNO Cover" on Sunday, October 8! Venues throughout Frenchmen Street will open their doors and present free programming with very special guests, collaborations, and surprises you will only experience in New Orleans.

The fun kicks off with a live music Saints football live watch party featuring performances from Khris Royal, Big Sam Williams & Derrick "Mr. Smoker" Freeman. Other highlights of NOLAxNO Cover event include the Palmetto Bug Stompers featuring Ronell "Roo" Johnson of Preservation Hall Jazz Band at d.b.a. and Nickel-A-Dance with Davell Crawford. Pete Murano, Terrance Houston, and Mike Bass will welcome special guests at Blue Nile. Pat Casey & the New Sound with special guest Robin Barnes will be at the Spotted Cat, and Snug Harbor will open early for a packed day of New Orleans' finest jazz that will culminate with a performance from the Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet.