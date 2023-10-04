Dr. Courtney Bryan awarded MacArthur Fellowship

Congratulations to Dr. Courtney Bryan as she was named a MacArthur Fellow today! Courtney is a composer and pianist who melds elements of jazz, classical, and sacred music in works that reverberate with social and political issues of our time.

Courtney has been a regular performer at WWOZ's Piano Night and in our studio. Check out her January 2023 performance at the Jazz & Heritage Center in the video below, as well as her April 2021 performance of 'Let Us Go Into The House of the Lord.' Upon being awarded the Fellowship, she stated, "My spirituality is the center of my life."

“The 2023 MacArthur Fellows are applying individual creativity with global perspective, centering connections across generations and communities. They forge stunning forms of artistic expression from ancestral and regional traditions, heighten our attention to the natural world, improve how we process massive flows of information for the common good, and deepen understanding of systems shaping our environment.” —Marlies Carruth, Director, MacArthur Fellows