WWOZ Special Announcement

After 18 years of broadcasting from our French Market location, this will be our last membership drive from here.

Our building is set to have major renovations due to Hurricane Ida damage and we must vacate for that to begin.

We are very grateful to The French Market and the City of New Orleans for providing WWOZ our home for the last 18 years and for their help during the transition.

Stay tuned for updates on our new home! We are still working out the final details and will have an exciting special announcement about that soon.

Until then, please support the station in our final membership drive here. We’d love to leave on a high note, breaking all previous membership drive records!

And, of course, your donations will help us during this vitally important time for our beloved WWOZ!

Become a WWOZ member at wwoz.org/donate. Thank you for your support!