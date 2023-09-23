Rhythm Room 09/22/23

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 23rd, 2023
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Gospel Time Encore James Simpson 06:09 Soul Revival
2 Night time is the right time The Soul Sisters 04:46 The Soul Sisters
3 ride your donkey the tennors 02:02 scratchy sounds cd1
4 Ace Of Spades Melvin Carter 02:18 A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2
5 Get It When I Want it Candi Staton 02:26 I'm Just A Prisoner
6 rhythm major lance 02:26 Single Okeh 4-7203
7 I Spy For The F.B.I. Jamo Thomas 02:37 Soul Cargo Vol 01
8 shake a tail feather James & Bobby Purify 02:09 100% Purified Soul
9 Hand Me The Key Jessie Hill 02:53 Naturally
10 Smoke Shop (Almacen De Fumadores) The Lat Teens 04:32 BUENA GENTE Good People
11 Hen in the Foxhouse Rhiannon Giddens 03:48 You're the One
12 Enough Ray James 04:02
13 You Got Me Moonwalking Nicole Willis & The Soul Investigators 07:15 Tortured Soul
14 They Think Burning Spear 04:29 No Destroyer
15 Slow It Down Kat Eaton 03:52
16 We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue Billy Valentine and theThe Universal Truth 05:38 Billy Valentine & The Universal Truth
17 Market Place OY 03:46 No Problem Saloon
18 Ricochet (Feat. Dennis 'funkybone' Rollins) Hackney Colliery Band 04:00 Collaborations: Volume One
19 The Raft Fat Freddy's Drop 07:14 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW
20 Turn To Gold (Feat Alina Amuri & Luthor) Professor Wouassa 08:26 Dangerous Koko!
21 Bongo Day Hugh Masekela 04:39 Siparia to Soweto
22 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...
23 Don`t Take My Funk Bootsy Collins 05:25 Tha Funk Capital Ot The World
24 Something Going on Dojo Cuts 04:57 Dojo Cuts Featuring Roxie Ray
25 Rocket to the Moon Mamas Gun 02:57 The Life and Soul
26 All Because Of A Woman Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 05:31 To Be True '75

