Rhythm Room 09/15/23

1 Tubular Bells Champ Boys 03:23 Funk 'N' Soul 1973-76
2 This Wicked Race Marion Williams 02:52 Strong Again
3 Let It Be Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am
4 When Midnight Comes (Broadway 402) Sandra Phillips 02:56 When Midnight Comes (Discography 1965-75)
5 This Little Light Martel Robinson 03:44 Sunny Soil
6 In A Moment Of Weakness Johnny Adams 02:33 Heart & Soul
7 Cowboys To Girls Joe Bataan 02:34 El Barrio Dream
8 That's The Way Love Is Gladys Knight & The Pips 02:36 Feelin' Bluesy
9 Walking the Floor Over You James Phelps 02:37 Yesterday Is Gone: 21 Soul Country Rarities
10 You Hurt Me For The Last Time Inez Foxx 03:07 At Memphis
11 A Losing Game (Alt Vocal #2) James Carr 02:17 My Soul Is Satisfied (1971-1994)
12 (Tell Me) One More Time copy The Faithful Brothers 04:18
13 It's Too Late Angie Stone 04:09 Covered in Soul
14 Lies Johnny Rawls 03:14 Walking Heart Attack
15 Getaway Driver copy The Sextones 03:35
16 Inner City Blues (Radio Version) Angela Winbush 05:35 Angela
17 Can Make A Living Pablo Moses 04:51 The Rebirth
18 Eye Can See Abraham Alexander 02:51 Sea/Sons
19 Rag Child Allison Russell 03:04 The Returner
20 Three Miles Down Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson 04:20 Secrets
21 Warrior SAULT 03:50 Earth
22 02 HangOut feat. Hedvig Larsson & Cutty Wren copy bahama soul club 04:30
23 No Passport The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra 09:16 Naming & Blaming
24 Drummin With The Pilgrims Mix 3 copy Flagboy Giz 03:27
25 Toxido Junction (to James Brown) Tok Tok Tok 03:27 From Soul to Soul
26 A Web, a Knot, a Tangle Black Market Brass 04:11 Hox
27 Stoned Macy Gray 04:10 The Way
28 If 6 Was 9 Axiom Funk 06:00 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
29 Waterfalls Me'Shell NdegéOcello 04:35 Ventriloquism
30 We Give Thanks Kokoroko 03:41 Could We Be More
31 Didn't I (Blow Your Mind) The Cables 03:40 Just My Imagination Vol 2