The Mastrogiovanni Family at WWOZ

Michael Mastrogiovanni, Volunteer Photographer

Please tell us what it means to you to be a part of WWOZ and how living in New Orleans has nurtured your creativity?

Before I moved to New Orleans 9 years ago I used to listen to the station every day online. It provided a window into the culture and local happenings. I learned a lot about the city and what was going on before I was even living here which helped me hit the ground running and become immersed in the culture once I got here. The music featured on 'OZ and certainly the city itself have been huge sources of inspiration for my photography and living here has led me to other artistic pursuits that I could never have imagined that I would be part of including sewing for a Black Masking Indian group and actively participating in carnival.

How important is it to you that your two siblings Lauren and Johnny are also a part of the OZ family?

It’s pretty wild. It was never the plan for us to all end up in New Orleans and it was certainly not planned for us all to become involved with OZ. It kind of just happened. It’s really cool to turn on the radio and hear my sister Lauren doing the weekly Sunday gospel show and then being able to also hear my brother John doing his thing as a show host as well on the “greatest station in the nation”. I started out as a volunteer during pledge drives when phone banks were still a thing and enjoyed just being at the station and meeting the show hosts and other volunteers. Now I’m a contributing volunteer photographer and it’s really exciting to see my photos being shared via the Oz website with viewers and listeners around the world.

In 2022, the Press Club of New Orleans' 64th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards, one of Michael's photos from the Young Men Olymiapn second line won the Hal Ledet Still Photography Award (the Best of the Best of all top Photography Awards).

Coming soon: more with Lauren and Johnny!