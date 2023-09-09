Global Groove 09/09/23

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 9th, 2023
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Tres tigres Los Corraleros de Majagual 02:52 Colompilation 6
2 06 Qui Chemin 05:42
3 Che che cole Willie Colon - Hector Lavoe 03:33 Crime Pays
4 Aihe Ni Kpe We T. P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo 07:13 The Kings of Benin: Urban Groove 1972-80
5 Alegria Verde Sonido Verde de Moyobamba 02:45 Sonido Verde de Moyobamba
6 mikolasie les vikings de la guadeloupe 04:59 best of 1966-2016 - enko on ti tou
7 La Perra Vida Conjunto La Jorga 02:24 Ecuatoriana - El Universo Paralelo de Polibio Mayorga 1969-1981 (Analog Africa No.37)
8 Ndakura Thomas Mapfumo and the Blacks Unlimited 05:14 Chimurenga International
9 Coquero The New Swing Sextet (G.Rodriguez) 03:11 El Barrio Dream
10 Nuba Noutu Alsarah & The Nubatones 04:48 Silt
11 Taliat Malat Imarhan Timbuktu 06:31 Akal Warled
12 No no no Orchestre National de Barbès 04:13 Rendez-Vous Barbès
13 Unconditional Love Saltpond City Band 04:09 Boko A Ko
14 12 Nwananga Tito Chichava 05:34 Mozambique 45s
15 Reina de Cumbias Celso Piña 04:11 Rebel Sounds Compilado 2014
16 Barrio (Feat. Iss 814, Samba Peuzzi, El Tipo Este & Kumar Sublevao-Beat) Guts 03:28 Estrellas
17 Por el Mundo Entero El Binomio de Oro 03:56 El Disco del Año vol. 51 - Que No Pare la Fiesta
18 Yes Yan Yan Isaac Birituro & The Rail Abandon 05:12 Kalba
19 Cura Cura Bareto 04:06 El Amor No Es Para Los Débiles
20 Embargo Aurlus Mabélé et le Groupe Loketo 05:36 Embargo
21 Požar Teshki Zulum 05:05 Požar
22 Aas Shohreh 03:36 Lionel X. Love Presents Pure Persian Pop
23 Mulato Grupo Fantasma 04:32 Problemas
24 Disko Partizani Shantel 04:54 Disko Partizani
25 Tamvela Mama Mokoomba 04:18 Tusona: Tracings in the Sand

