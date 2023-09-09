Rhythm Room 09/09/23

1 tequila fantastic virtues 02:25 virtue recording studios

2 I Shall Not Be Moved Blind Boys Of Alabama 02:45 I'll Find A Way

3 Give It Up Sons Of Truth 04:16 Message From the Ghetto

4 Standing On The Pier Baby Washington 02:55 The Sue Singles

5 I'm A Whole New Thing Ural Thomas 02:49 Deep & Gritty The Sound Of The City Vol 7: Los Angeles Part One

6 Dilly Dally Toots & The Maytals 04:09 Just Like That

7 Funny Bone Joe Tex 02:08 The Love You Save

8 All-Right-Now Lea Roberts 03:13 45

9 What It Is Little Milton 03:26 Little Milton - Waiting for Little Milton - StaxSTX 4117

10 You Left The Water Running Otis Redding 04:10 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973 (cd 2)

11 What About Me Lake Street Dive 04:18 Bad Self Portraits '14

12 02 If It Wasn't for Loving You Steve Cropper & Felix Cavaliere 04:17 Nodge It Up A Notch

13 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable

14 Blam Blam Fever The Specials 02:47 Encore (Deluxe)

15 10 Hourglass Hannah Williams & The Affirmations 05:05 50 Foot Woman

16 Stay Broke Boukou Groove 04:32 A Lil' Bouko In Your Cup

17 4.What Kind of Cool(will we think of next) Cody ChesnuTT 05:07 Landing on a Hundred

18 Demons Allison Russell 04:30 The Returner

19 Pick & Choose Nenor & Eyal Rob, ELi A Free 04:27 What Are You Waiting For?

20 03. i no dey talk i do dey lie Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 06:47 11 Street, sekond

21 Synthetic World Swamp Dogg 03:27 Total Destruction To Your Mind

22 Can't Win For Losing Bette Williams 03:40 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

23 These Are Not My People Swamp Dogg 02:39 Total Destruction to Your Mind

24 Ghost Of Myself Sandra Phillips 03:10 Swamp Dogg's Southern Soul Girls

25 Mighty Mighty Dollar Bill Swamp Dogg 05:01 Gag A Maggot

26 Who Do They Think They Are Charlie Whitehead 02:44 Songs To Sing - Charlie Whitehead Anthology, 1970-76

27 In Between Tears Irma Thomas 02:36 A Woman's Viewpoint

28 Don't Take Her Swamp Dogg 05:00 Sorry You Couldn't Make It

29 The Freedom Under Certain Konditions Marching Band Charlie Whitehead 02:51 Songs To Sing - Charlie Whitehead Anthology, 1970-76

30 I Don't Care Anymore Doris Duke 03:13 Dave Godin's Deep Soul Treasures Vol. 4

31 $$$ Huntin' Swamp Dogg 05:31 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

32 Sam Stone Swamp Dogg 04:02 Cuffed, Collared, Tagged & Gassed