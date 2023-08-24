Booker Fest: Sep. 1-3 in Bay St. Louis

James Booker grew up splitting time between New Orleans and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Labor Day weekend, 100 Men Hall, a Black energy center that hosted legendary musicians as part of the Chitlin Circuit, will host the fourth annual Booker Fest, a fundraiser for the hall. For decades, 100 Men Hall provided a safe place for the African American community of Bay St. Louis and surrounding areas to gather. Today, a nonprofit raises funds to preserve and maintain 100 Men Hall, one of the few standing buildings on the Mississippi Blues Trail.

Booker Fest is designed to bring awareness to one of the town’s most gifted artists who played all around the Bay and on the historic stage at the 100 Men Hall. Booker Fest will include performances by Joe Krown Trio, St. Rose Gospel, Ghalia Volt, Josh Paxton with Debbie Davis, and more. The weekend will end with a Drag Brunch by Catastrophe, Zamareyah, Latonia, and Misty in Booker's honor.

Booker Fest Schedule

Friday, September 1

7-9pm Joe Krown Trio

Saturday, September 2

11am-12pm St. Rose Gospel Choir on 100 Men Hall's historic stage

12:30-2pm Booker piano tribute performed by Josh Paxton with Debbie Davis

2:30-3:30pm Poetry - Karisma Price.

4-6pm Ghalia Volt

6:30-8:30pm Lucious Spiller and Band

Sunday, September 3

10am-1pm Booker Drag Brunch with Catastrophe, Zamareyah, Latonia, and Misty

Full details and tickets can be found at the100menhall.com.