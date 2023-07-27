Big Pete celebrates his 500th show!

Big Pete
Published on: July 27th, 2023

Big Pete Kastl

Big Pete

Tune in Saturday, July 29 from 8-10am CT as Big Pete celebrates his 500th show on WWOZ! He'll be spinning the music he's played for the last 12 years on 'OZ: old-time jazz! Listen live at 90.7 FM locally or wwoz.org worldwide.

This Saturday's show will feature the Red Roseland Cornpickers, Louis Armstrong, Vince Giordano, Muggsy Spanier, Fats Waller, and the Hot Frogs Jumping Jazz Band. Also, there will be one tune with the longest song title ever (as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records). You'll have to tune in to find out what it is!

Special Show
Big Pete
Traditional Jazz with Big Pete

