The Return of the Dew Drop Inn - Part 2

The Dew Drop Inn, the creation of Frank Painia, was a barbershop, restaurant, hotel, lounge, and performance venue at the heart of Black society and culture in New Orleans from the 1940s through the 1960s.

The city’s top talent, including Dave Bartholomew, Allen Toussaint, Irma Thomas, and Earl King appeared here regularly, as did the nation’s biggest Black performers, including Ray Charles and Little Richard, who took up residence in the hotel. They influenced each other, and the Dew Drop became a launching pad for New Orleans musicians to reach new heights of influence as recording and touring artists.

Today, the Dew Drop Inn is being revitalized and reimagined by a new owner, Curtis Doucette. Find out what's going on at the Dew Drop these days in the site's latest update via A Closer Walk: Interactive New Orleans Music History Map! Part 1 of the Dew Drop video series can be viewed at this link.