In Memoriam: Miriam Batiste Reed

The Baby Dolls of New Orleans were out in full force last Saturday to celebrate the life of Baby Doll Miriam Batiste Reed, who died on June 3, 2023, at the age of 97. She was an important bridge between generations for New Orleans Mardi Gras culture and was "the link between early 20th-century Carnival and current practices." Learn more about her life and influence via nola.com.

These photos of her celebration of life and second line were captured by WWOZ volunteer photographer MJ Mastrogiovanni on Saturday, June 17, 2023.