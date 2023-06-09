In Memoriam: Tulio Murillo

Tulio R. Murillo, Jr., a longtime member of WWOZ's Board of Directors, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, as a result of a sudden brain hemorrhage. He was 50 years old. Tulio is survived by his devoted wife, Shawn McLaughlin, and their beautiful daughter, Brinn; his parents whom he loved very much, Ruth Murillo and Tulio Murillo, Sr. (Elizabeth); his sister, Jessica Clayton (Jason) his stepbrothers, Armando Murillo (Danielle) and Guillermo Rodriguez; his niece, Korrin Clayton; step-niece Alina Murillo; his nephew, Sebastian Clayton; his great nephew Abel Ott, and numerous aunts, uncles, and wonderful cousins.

Tulio was born in New Orleans and graduated from Bonnabel High School. He held an associate degree in civil construction applied engineering technology from Delgado Community College and recently received his bachelor's degree in social science from Tulane school of Professional Advancement. Brinn meant the world to Tulio which motivated him to earn his bachelor's degree because he wanted to show her how important education was. He was co-founder and owner of Classic Insurance, CMC Construction, and Gala Music/Gala Music Foundation. Tulio was an experienced business development professional with 27+ years in-depth experience in office management, supervision, marketing, promotions, and public relations. His community outreach service was extensive with over 21 years of comprehensive civic experience. In addition to serving on WWOZ's board, he served as the president of Gala Foundation which promoted many concerts and festivals in the metro area. A sampling of the numerous boards and associations on which he served includes the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, HISPAC, the Honduran Association Club, UNETE, Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana, Kenner Business Association, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, Inc., and The Board of Zoning Adjustments for the city of Kenner. Tulio received numerous awards from civic agencies and local, federal, and state governments. With all the long hours and days of work, it was his faith, family, and friends who got him through.

Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at St. Ann Church and Shrine (3601 Transcontinental Dr. in Metairie). Visitation will begin at 10am followed by a Memorial Mass at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting financial assistance for Brinn’s education expenses. Donations can be made at any Regions Bank branch for Brinn Murillo's education fund.

WWOZ sends our best wishes to his family and friends at this difficult time. Below, see a few photos from his attendance at WWOZ events in recent years: