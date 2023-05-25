Happy 99th birthday to Marshall Allen!

Published on: May 25th, 2023

It's Marshall Allen's 99th birthday today! Today at 1pm CT, we're premiering 'Space Is The Place' from the Arkestra's November 17, 2018 performance at the Music Box Village. The full set will be available on our YouTube channel at a later date.

WWOZ show hosts have been honoring his milestone birthday throughout the week! Listen to some of that special programming now on our 2-week archive (links below) and tune in today through 2pm CT as WWOZ's video director Charlie Steiner and New Orleans Airlift co-founder Jay Pennington join New Orleans Music Show host Michael Dominici in the studio to talk about this special night and more.

The first half hour of "Jazz From the French Market" with host T.R. Johnson on Tuesday can be heard now on our 2-week archive.

Morning Set host Scott Borne played an hourlong block starting at 8am CT today, now available on the 2-week archive.

Film/Video, Recent Video Streams
Michael Dominici, Scott Borne, T.R. Johnson, Tom Roche

