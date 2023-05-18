Video: Wit's End Brass Band for Community Kitchen Collective

It was a beautiful night as Wit's End Brass Band played at a fundraiser for Community Kitchen Collective in the Lower 9th Ward's Holy Cross neighborhood yesterday! The Community Kitchen Collective provides healthy food for people in need.

The Wit's End Brass Band is an expanding and contracting community of ~25 musicians gathered and guided by multi-instrumentalist Shaye Cohn in New Orleans. Originally founded in 2012 as a marching band for the underground queer festival "Endless Gaycation," Wit's End has spent more than a decade playing events, protests, and parades.