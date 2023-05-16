Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2023

Tipitina's is bringing back their free summer concert series and the lineup looks great! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 26 through September 1. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.

Here's the schedule:

May 26 Water Seed and Le Trainiump

June 2 Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and James Martin Band

June 9 Dave Jordan and the Neigborhood Improvement Association and Zoomst

June 16 Good Enough for Good Times and All That

June 23 The Quickening and Steve Kelly

June 30 New Orleans Suspects and Renee Gros

July 7 Tony Hall and Friends and Deltaphonic

July 14 Papa Mali's Brand New Bag and Very Cherry

July 21 The Soul Project FUAS and The New Orleans Johnnys

July 28 Soul Brass Band and Sam Price and the True Believers

Aug. 4 Brass-A-holics and Noah Young Band

Aug. 11 Honey Island Swamp Band and Strange Roux

Aug. 18 Billy Iuso and Vegas Cola

Aug. 25 Raw Deal Presents A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire featuring Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph and Zita

Sept. 1 Naughty Professor and Daria and the Hip Drops

Details at tipitinas.com.