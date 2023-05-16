Tipitina's "Free Friday" series for Summer 2023

Tipitina's is bringing back their free summer concert series and the lineup looks great! Doors are open to everyone 21+ at this weekly Friday event, happening May 26 through September 1. Doors are 8pm; show at 9pm.
Here's the schedule:
May 26 Water Seed and Le Trainiump
June 2 Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes and James Martin Band
June 9 Dave Jordan and the Neigborhood Improvement Association and Zoomst
June 16 Good Enough for Good Times and All That
June 23 The Quickening and Steve Kelly
June 30 New Orleans Suspects and Renee Gros
July 7 Tony Hall and Friends and Deltaphonic
July 14 Papa Mali's Brand New Bag and Very Cherry
July 21 The Soul Project FUAS and The New Orleans Johnnys
July 28 Soul Brass Band and Sam Price and the True Believers
Aug. 4 Brass-A-holics and Noah Young Band
Aug. 11 Honey Island Swamp Band and Strange Roux
Aug. 18 Billy Iuso and Vegas Cola
Aug. 25 Raw Deal Presents A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire featuring Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph and Zita
Sept. 1 Naughty Professor and Daria and the Hip Drops
Details at tipitinas.com.