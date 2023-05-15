Show Host Profile: Duane Williams

Published on: May 15th, 2023

duanew-rhr-906.png

Duane Williams. Photo by Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee
Written by Melissa Milton

To hear Duane Williams talk about his lifelong connection to WWOZ, it’s a family affair. And a love affair. Born and raised here in the Crescent City, the show host for Sunday night’s “What’s New” program elaborates: “There’s this constant love and respect for the city among listeners, volunteers, and staff. It’s extremely personal.”

Duane’s worn many hats at OZ, first as a volunteer starting in 2008, later on staff with the development team, and most recently since 2014 as a show host. Connecting with listeners is a huge gift, one he cherishes. “I talk to people who listen all the time. They get to hear things they don’t hear anywhere else. One listener told me, you don’t have to change the station because it changes itself, every few hours the next show plays something completely different.”

What makes OZ so special? “The simple answer: the fact that it IS. You have all these people coming together to make it happen. There’s nothing else like it.”

